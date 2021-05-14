Journalist Released in Myanmar Returns to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Freelance Japanese journalist Yuki Kitazumi returned to Japan on Friday night following his release from prison in Myanmar the same day, 26 days after he was arrested on suspicion of spreading fake news.

Kitazumi, who left Yangon International Airport, arrived at Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, via Naha in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa.

Myanmar's state-run media said that although Kitazumi had violated a law by supporting citizens who abandoned their jobs to participate in disobedience campaigns and riots against the military, Myanmar took into consideration its friendship and future ties with Japan and decided to release the Japanese journalist. The charges against him is believed to have been dropped.

Kitazumi was arrested at his home in Yangon, the biggest city in Myanmar, and was sent to prison in the city on April 18. He was indicted on May 3 on charges of violating the country's criminal code, which bans acts of disseminating fake news, and its special immigration control law.

The Japanese Embassy in Myanmar had been asking the country to release Kitazumi at an early date.

