Japan-France-U.S. Drills Opened to Press

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--The first joint military drills among Japanese, French and U.S. ground troops on Japanese land being held in the southwestern region were opened to the press Saturday.

The ARC21 drills for defending remote islands involving the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force, the French army and the U.S. Marine Corps will continue through Monday after starting on Tuesday.

The press was allowed to inspect an exercise at the GSDF's Kirishima training ground, which straddles Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures.

Also as part of ARC21, the Maritime SDF is involved in a joint exercise in the East China Sea with the U.S., Australian and French navies.

The drills are aimed at keeping in check China, which has ramped up its activities around Taiwan and the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, and boosting multilateral cooperation.

