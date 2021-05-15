Rakuten CEO Calls Holding Tokyo Games "Suicide Mission": CNN

Newsfrom Japan

New York, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Holding the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer would be a "suicide mission," Rakuten Group Inc. <4755> CEO Hiroshi Mikitani told CNN on Friday.

"It's dangerous to host the big international event from all over the world. So, the risk is too big," Mikitani, the founder of the Japanese e-commerce giant, also said in an interview with CNN Business.

The upside from holding the event this summer is not big, while many countries, including India and Brazil, are struggling with the novel coronavirus pandemic, he said, adding that it's not the time to celebrate yet.

CNN Business said, "Other prominent Japanese executives have voiced their worries over this year's Olympics, but none has been as critical as Mikitani."

Speaking to CNBC on Thursday, SoftBank Group Corp. <9984> CEO Masayoshi Son expressed strong concerns about holding the games as planned this summer.

