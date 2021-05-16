Japan Puts 3 More Prefectures under Virus Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government placed the prefectures of Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima under a novel coronavirus state of emergency Sunday.

The state of emergency, the third of its kind in Japan, now covers nine prefectures, also including Tokyo, Aichi, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka prefectures. It is set to run through May 31.

The government will make full efforts to prevent a further spread of the virus in cooperation with local governments, as new infection cases are feared to spike due to highly-contagious coronavirus variants.

In the areas under the state of emergency, establishments offering alcoholic beverages and karaoke services can be asked to close temporarily. Department stores and other large commercial facilities may be requested to close by 8 p.m.

The state of emergency also allows the governors of the prefectures to take even stricter measures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]