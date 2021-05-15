Japan Mulling Up to 13 M. Yen for Asbestos Sufferers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering paying up to 13 million yen to each plaintiff to settle damages lawsuits by sufferers of asbestos-caused health problems, it was learned Saturday.

The idea of paying settlement money was devised by a project team of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, to end over 30 collective damages suits against the government and construction materials makers filed mainly by former construction workers.

The settlement package will be formalized and presented to the plaintiffs after the Supreme Court issues a ruling in part of the suits Monday.

The collective suits, which have over 1,200 plaintiffs in total, will make big progress toward the resolution if the plaintiffs agree to the package. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to meet some such plaintiffs as early as Tuesday if the agreement is made.

Under the envisioned package, the government will pay each plaintiff an amount that varies depending on the symptoms, with the ceiling set at 13 million yen.

