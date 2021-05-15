Japan's Coronavirus Daily Count Stays above 6,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--The daily count of Japan's new coronavirus infection cases stood at 6,425 on Saturday, exceeding 6,000 for the fifth straight day.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose 22 from the previous day to 1,231, hitting a record high. There were 94 fatal cases.

The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 772 infection cases. The seven-day average of new cases stood at 876.4, up 12.9 pct from a week before.

The number of very ill patients under Tokyo's criteria grew by one from Friday to 85.

Osaka Prefecture reported 785 positive cases and 42 fatalities. The number of severely ill patients increased by five to 380, staying above the number of hospital beds secured for such people by the prefectural government.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]