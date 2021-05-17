Tokyo Paralympics Doctor Has Mixed Feelings amid Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Takaaki Aoki, a Japanese doctor who will be in charge of caring for athletes in the Tokyo Paralympics, expressed mixed feelings about holding the event amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When I think about the feelings of athletes, I want the games to be held, but I also see difficulties," said Aoki, a 58-year-old specially appointed associate professor at the Department of Orthopedic Surgery of Gifu University School of Medicine.

Aoki is one of four full-time doctors due to serve Paralympians at a general clinic to be set up at the athletes' village.

He accompanied Japan's swimming team to the Barcelona Paralympics in 1992. He has since been involved in supporting the national team, helping organize domestic competitions and giving medical consultations to disabled athletes.

With fewer than 100 days left until the opening of the Tokyo Paralympics, there have been no detailed explanations on the operation and management of the clinic from the organizing committee, Aoki said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]