Released Journalist Resolved to Tell Stories about Myanmar

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese freelance journalist Yuki Kitazumi, released from a Myanmar prison Friday, has renewed his resolve to keep telling stories about the country's severe situation since the Feb. 1 military coup.

In a telephone conversation with Jiji Press on Saturday, Kitazumi said that in the prison where he was jailed, many Myanmarese people were detained as political prisoners.

Kitazumi was not treated harshly in the prison, but many Myanmarese political prisoners were put through very severe torture at a military facility, he said.

"Violence was inflicted on those who made remarks considered unfavorable. Some people died," he also said.

Kitazumi was arrested in Yangon and was sent to prison in the city last month. He was later indicted on charges including alleged dissemination of fake news.

