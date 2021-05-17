LDP Exec Calls for Decision on Tokyo Games Spectators in Early June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--A senior Japanese ruling party official has called on the Japanese government, the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee and others to decide how many spectators will be allowed at the games in early June at the earliest.

Hakubun Shimomura, chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party's Policy Research Council, made the request in a television program aired by Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, on Sunday.

The decision needs to be made at such timing to start the games in July as currently planned, Shimomura noted.

He said International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is expected to visit Japan in June and added, "We need to clarify by then to what extent we can accept spectators."

"Having no audience would be fine. It's too early to show the white flag," Yuzuru Takeuchi, Shimomura's counterpart in Komeito, the LDP's coalition partner, said, apparently mindful of growing public calls for the cancellation of the Tokyo Games.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]