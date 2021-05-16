Osaka Exceeds Tokyo in Total Coronavirus Deaths

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--The total number of novel coronavirus-linked deaths recorded so far in Osaka Prefecture increased 15 from the previous day to 1,958 on Sunday, exceeding Tokyo's 1,951.

The western Japan prefecture outpaced Tokyo in cumulative fatalities for the first time since Feb. 3.

On Sunday, 5,262 new infection cases were reported across Japan, while new fatal cases numbered 47. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients dropped eight from the previous day to 1,223.

The daily number of new positive cases stood at 542 in Tokyo, falling below 600 for the first time in six days. There was no fatality.

Osaka reported 620 infection cases.

