Tokyo Reports 542 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus infection cases stood at 542 in Tokyo on Sunday, falling below 600 for the first time in six days, the metropolitan government said.

The weekly average of new cases stood at 806.4, up 1.0 pct from a week before. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo's criteria stood at 84.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]