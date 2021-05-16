Tokyo Marks 100 Days to Paralympics Opening

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government and others celebrated the 100-day countdown to the Aug. 24 opening of the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Sunday.

"We'll make preparations to realize safe and secure games so that the event will be a light of hope," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said at a ceremony to mark the countdown.

She thus underscored her resolve to hold the Paralympics though it remains uncertain when Japan will be able to put the novel coronavirus under control.

The ceremony was also attended by Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee President Seiko Hashimoto and Tokyo Games minister Tamayo Marukawa.

"I strongly hope that everyone will warmly watch and support athletes," Hashimoto said.

