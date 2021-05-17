Reservations Begin for SDF-Run Large Venue Vaccinations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Reservations began on Monday for novel coronavirus vaccinations to be offered for elderly people at state-prepared large venues in Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.

Appointments, accepted online only, kicked off at 11 a.m. (2 a.m. GMT) for the Tokyo venue and will begin later in the day for the Osaka venue. Inoculations at the sites, to be operated by the Self-Defense Forces, will start on May 24. People aged 65 or over in Tokyo's 23 special wards and the city of Osaka, the capital of Osaka Prefecture, will be initially allowed to receive jabs at the Tokyo and Osaka venues, respectively, over the week to May 30.

The venue in Tokyo will be set up at the common central government building in the Otemachi district in the Japanese capital's Chiyoda Ward, and the Osaka venue at the Osaka International Convention Center in the prefectural capital's Kita Ward.

On Monday morning, a ceremony to mark the formation of a medical team to administer the vaccines at the Tokyo venue was held at the site, bringing together SDF doctors and nurses, and private-sector nurses.

The vaccination mission is "extremely important because it significantly contributes to the safety of communities," Koji Fukushima, head of the SDF Central Hospital, said at the ceremony. "I want you to offer heartfelt services that will make people feel glad they came."

