Japan Confirms 43,000 Coronavirus Cases over Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus infection cases reported in Japan, including among cruise ship passengers and crew members, reached 685,517 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), up by 43,025 from a week before.

The weekly count of new infection cases surpassed the preceding week's total for the 11th consecutive week. The country's total COVID-19 death toll rose by 613 to 11,537.

Of the nine prefectures placed under the government's coronavirus state of emergency, Osaka Prefecture in western Japan saw its weekly cases decline to 5,233, and the tally in neighboring Hyogo Prefecture fell to 2,271. Tokyo saw its figure almost unchanged at 5,645.

On the other hand, Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, Aichi Prefecture in central Japan and Fukuoka Prefecture in southwestern Japan saw their new cases surge to 3,721, 4,022 and 3,410, respectively. The weekly number came to 959 in Kyoto Prefecture, which also borders Osaka, 1,149 in Okayama Prefecture in western Japan and 1,438 in Hiroshima Prefecture, adjacent to Hiroshima.

The state of emergency started on April 25 in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Aichi and Fukuoka, and on Sunday in Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima. The emergency is slated to run until May 31.

