Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall Sharply in Tokyo, Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases fell in Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture on Monday from a week before.

Tokyo confirmed 419 new cases, the first below 500 since April 26 and down from 573 a week before.

Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, reported 382 new cases, the first below 400 since April 5 and down from 668 a week before.

Hyogo Prefecture, which borders Osaka, had 120 new cases, less than half of the figure a week before and the first below 200 since April 12.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country rose by four from Sunday to 1,227.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]