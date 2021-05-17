Japan's COVID-19 Daily Count Falls below 4,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 3,680 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the first daily tally below 4,000 since April 26.

New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 122. The number of severely ill patients across the country rose by four from Sunday to 1,227.

Tokyo confirmed 419 new cases, the first figure below 500 since April 26 and down from 573 a week before.

Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, reported 382 new cases, the first figure below 400 since April 5 and down from 668 a week before.

Hyogo Prefecture, which borders Osaka, had 120 new cases, less than half of the figure a week before and the first tally below 200 since April 12.

