Japan's Top Court Rules in Favor of Plaintiffs in Asbestos Suits

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court on Monday held the government responsible for asbestos-caused health problems of former construction workers, on four damages suits they filed with some bereaved families.

The government was in a state of illegality from 1975 to 2004 as it failed to exercise its authority to impose regulations, Presiding Justice Takuya Miyama said, handing down the first-ever unified ruling over the suits at the top court's First Petty Bench.

A total of some 400 plaintiffs in the four lawsuits, filed in Yokohama, Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka district courts, had appealed to the Supreme Court, seeking damages from the state and construction materials makers.

The top court also held the makers responsible for paying damages and recognized the state's responsibility over self-employed construction workers.

So far, the First Petty Bench had finalized some sections of the four lawsuits, recognizing the responsibilities of the state and the makers. It had not explained reasons of the decisions, however.

