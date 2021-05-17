Plaintiffs in Asbestos Cases in Japan OK Settlement Package

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Plaintiffs in lawsuits in Japan claiming damages from exposure to asbestos at construction sites on Monday agreed to accept a rescue package compiled by the ruling camp, which calls on the government to pay up to 13 million yen to each of them.

The package also includes a plan to set up a fund to provide the same amount of benefits to victims other than the plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs are set to conclude an agreement with health minister Norihisa Tamura on Tuesday. They are also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The rescue package was finalized after the Supreme Court on Monday found the government and construction materials makers liable to pay damages for the asbestos-related health problems of former construction workers.

Specifically, those who died of severe symptoms, such as mesothelioma or lung cancer, will receive up to 13 million yen. The package also calls for paying separate money to cover the costs of lawsuits.

