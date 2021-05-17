Reservations Begin for Mass Vaccinations in Tokyo, Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Osaka, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Reservations began on Monday for novel coronavirus vaccinations to be offered for elderly people at state-prepared large venues in Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.

Appointments, only accepted online, kicked off at 11 a.m. (2 a.m. GMT) for the Tokyo venue and later for the Osaka venue. Inoculations at the sites, to be operated by the Self-Defense Forces, will start on May 24.

Initially, people aged 65 or over in Tokyo's 23 special wards and in the city of Osaka, the capital of Osaka Prefecture, will be allowed to receive jabs at the Tokyo and Osaka venues, respectively, over the week to May 30.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, reservations had been made for some 36,000 of the 50,000 doses planned to be given in the first week at the Tokyo site, while the 25,000 jabs planned for the Osaka venue were fully booked only 30 minutes after the start of reservations.

Soon after reservations kicked off, an avalanche of applications made connections to the appointment websites difficult temporarily, but no system glitches or major confusion related to reservations were reported.

