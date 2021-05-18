Coronavirus Scares Away Some Tokyo Games Volunteers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Volunteers have withdrawn in succession their participation in the upcoming Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games amid the novel coronavirus epidemic.

While the Tokyo Games organizing committee has been saying that top priority is being given to securing a "safe and secure" environment, concern over the spread of the virus, which currently has Tokyo and eight prefectures under a state of emergency, has not been erased.

With Japan's medical capacity stretched thin, it is not clear whether a sufficient number of volunteer nurses can be secured to provide first aid to Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

A 25-year-old woman who was supposed to work as a "Field Cast" volunteer, who helps operate competition venues or the athletes' village, quit because she will not be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine in time.

"I worried about participating without getting vaccinated," said the resident of Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

