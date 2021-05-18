LDP Gives Up Passing Bill to Revise Immigration Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party informed the opposition side on Tuesday of its decision to give up passing a bill to amend the immigration control law during the ongoing parliamentary session through June.

The plan was conveyed by LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai to his counterpart from the largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Tetsuro Fukuyama.

The LDP judged it unwise to railroad the bill at a time when public approval ratings for the administration of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga have fallen due to growing discontent with its responses to the novel coronavirus crisis.

The bill to revise the immigration control and refugee recognition law was under deliberation at the Judicial Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

The revision would create an exception to the rule of suspending procedures for deporting foreigners while refugee status applications are being processed, in order to resolve the issue of long-term detention of illegal immigrants.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]