Tokyo Confirms 732 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 732 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday.

The daily count in the Japanese capital topped 700 for the first time in three days, but fell from 925 a week before, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across Japan rose by eight from Monday to a record 1,235.

The seven-day average of new infection cases in Tokyo came to 756.9 as of Tuesday, down 8.2 pct from a week before.

In Tokyo, the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms recognized under the metropolitan government's standards fell by four to 81.

