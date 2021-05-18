Japan Govt, Plaintiffs Settle Asbestos Suits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry and plaintiffs in lawsuits filed for damages from exposure to asbestos at construction sites signed an agreement Tuesday to give them money to settle the cases.

The agreement calls on the government to pay up to 13 million yen per person to former construction workers and bereaved relatives of workers depending on their symptoms. The maximum amount will be paid out to those who have died of severe illness such as mesothelioma and lung cancer.

Under the agreement, a fund will be established to assist victims other than plaintiffs, including those who have yet to file a lawsuit or who may develop symptoms in the future.

The agreement was based on a relief package for former construction workers suffering from asbestos-related diseases that was compiled by a project team of the ruling camp.

The ruling camp formed the team in February to solve the issue at an early date amid the aging of victims.

