Japan Boosts Border Control over India Coronavirus Variant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday it will strengthen its border control against a new coronavirus variant identified in India, additionally designating 10 countries as areas where the variant is spreading.

Tighter restrictions will be introduced on Friday for travelers from the 10 countries on top of India, Pakistan and Nepal, which have already been on the list of areas with the variant.

Such travelers are asked to stay at accommodation facilities designated by quarantine stations to prove they test negative for the virus.

Of the newly added 10 countries, those from Bangladesh, Maldives and Sri Lanka will be requested to stay at these facilities for six days upon arrival.

Those from Bangladesh and Maldives will be refused entry to Japan from Thursday even if they have residency status.

