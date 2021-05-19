Bereaved Family of Sri Lankan Woman Meets Japan Justice Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Bereaved family members of a Sri Lankan woman who died during detention at an immigration facility in the central Japan city of Nagoya met Japanese Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa Tuesday.

"I offer my condolences," Kamikawa said to the family members during the meeting at the Justice Ministry in Tokyo. But the minister made no apology for the death of the woman, according to sources with access to the meeting.

The woman, Wishma Sandamali, died at the age of 33 in March this year after being taken to the detention center for illegal overstay.

Wayomi, the 28-year-old sister of Wishma, told reporters after the meeting that she wants to know the truth about her sister's death and is hoping the results of a related investigation will be released soon.

Tuesday's meeting lasted some 15 minutes, she said.

