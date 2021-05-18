Japanese Actor Masakazu Tamura Dies at 77

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese actor Masakazu Tamura, known for his starring in television drama series "Nemuri Kyoshiro" and "Furuhata Ninzaburo," died of heart failure at a Tokyo hospital on April 3, it was learned Tuesday. He was 77.

Born in the western city of Kyoto as the third son of samurai film star Bando Tsumasaburo, Tamura made his debut as an actor in 1961 when he was a high school student.

He appeared in many of public broadcaster NHK's "taiga" historical dramas such as "Taikoki" and "Minamoto no Yoshitsune" as well as many films.

His performance in the Nemuri Kyoshiro series aired in 1972-1973 drew applause, leading to special sequels.

In the 1980s, he appeared in TV comedy dramas, including "Uchi no Ko ni Kagitte," in which he played a comical role as an elementary school teacher.

