Trial Rice Planting Starts in Evacuated Fukushima Town

Newsfrom Japan

Futaba, Fukushima Pref., May 19 (Jiji Press)--The cultivation of rice on a trial basis began on Wednesday in the Fukushima Prefecture town of Futaba, where all residents are evacuated following the 2011 nuclear accident.

It will be the first rice crop in the northeastern Japan town since Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant suffered triple meltdowns following the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The safety of the harvested rice will be tested through checks for radioactive materials.

Members of a local management association for farmland conservation in charge of the cultivation trial participated in the sowing, along with its chairman Osamu Kohata and Futaba Mayor Shiro Izawa and officials from agricultural cooperatives and the prefectural agriculture and forestry office.

"Ten no Tsubu," the rice developed originally by the prefectural government, was planted.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]