Japan Diet Approves Defense Logistics Pact with India

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan’s parliament, approved on Wednesday an agreement on mutual supplies of food and ammunition between Japan’s Self-Defense Forces and the Indian military.

The bilateral acquisition and cross-servicing agreement was approved at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, by a majority vote with support mainly from the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling bloc. The House of Representatives, the lower chamber, gave its approval in April.

India became the sixth country to sign the ACSA pact with Japan, following the United States, Britain, Australia, France and Canada.

The conclusion of the agreement with India is aimed at boosting cooperation among Japan, the United States, Australia and India on the security front to keep a check on China’s growing military activity in the East China Sea and the South China Sea.

