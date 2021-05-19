Japanese Dancer Kaneko Promoted to Principal at Royal Ballet

Newsfrom Japan

London, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese dancer Fumi Kaneko has been promoted to the highest position of principal dancer at the Royal Ballet, according to the British ballet company.

She is the first Japanese Royal Ballet principal dancer since Ryoichi Hirano and Akane Takada, who were promoted to the position in 2016.

Tetsuya Kumakawa and Miyako Yoshida, both from Japan, also served as principal dancers at the Royal Ballet, known as one of the world’s greatest ballet companies.

According to the website of the Royal Opera House in London, where the Royal Ballet is based, Kaneko was promoted on Tuesday and is set to make her debut as a principal dancer in “Within the Gold Hour” to be performed on Thursday.

During the current season, she is also scheduled to perform in “Apollo” and “Dances at a Gathering”.

