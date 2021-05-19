Reservation Slots Filled for Mass Vaccinations in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Reservations slots have been completely filled for the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines to be administrated by the Japanese Self-Defense Forces at state-set large venues in Tokyo and the western Japan prefecture of Osaka.

According to the Defense Ministry, the slots were filled by shortly past 9 p.m. Tuesday (noon GMT) for 50,000 doses planned to be given at the Tokyo site between Monday and May 30.

A total of 25,000 jabs planned for the Osaka site were fully booked 30 minutes after the start of reservations.

The first-round reservations for both venues began on Monday.

The second round will run for a week from Monday. A total of 100,000 doses are planned to be given to elderly residents in Tokyo and Osaka at the two sites between May 31 and June 6.

