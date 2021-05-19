Flaws Found in Antiterror Measures at Fukushima No. 2 N-Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Antiterrorism measures implemented at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 2 nuclear power station, which is set to be decommissioned, have been found to be flawed, it was learned Wednesday.

It was discovered that doors leading to the nuclear materials protection areas at the plant in the northeastern Japan prefecture of Fukushima, which are under heavy entry-exit surveillance as part of antiterrorism measures, were not properly managed.

Some security checks conducted when people leave or enter such areas were also neglected.

The flaws were reported to a meeting of the Nuclear Regulation Authority on the same day.

According to the NRA, the flaws have been fixed and there are no signs of intrusion.

