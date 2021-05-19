BOJ to Consider Extending COVID-19 Relief if Needed: Kuroda

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Wednesday that the central bank will consider extending its COVID-19 relief measures if needed.

"Japan's economy has picked up as a trend, although it has remained in a severe situation due to the impact of COVID-19," Kuroda said in an online speech organized by the Research Institute of Japan, a Jiji Press affiliate.

If the COVID-19 impact subsides, "an uptrend in private consumption, including that of face-to-face services, is projected to become evident," he said.

But he said, "The pace of vaccine rollout and the effectiveness of the vaccines entail uncertainties, and therefore there is a risk that downward pressure on economic activity will increase."

Kuroda said that the BOJ "will closely monitor the impact of COVID-19 and not hesitate to take additional easing measures if necessary."

