Japan's Total Coronavirus Cases Exceed 700,000

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 5,818 new coronavirus infection cases Wednesday, sending its total cases so far above 700,000.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by 58 from Tuesday to a record 1,293, according to the health ministry. New fatalities totaled 97 cases.

The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 766 new positive cases, down by 203 from a week before.

Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, reported 477 cases, falling from 849 a week earlier.

Meanwhile, the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, which has asked the central government to put it under a state of emergency, posted 203 cases, exceeding 200 for the first time.

