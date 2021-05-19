Japan's Total Coronavirus Cases Exceed 700,000
Newsfrom JapanSociety Lifestyle
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 5,818 new coronavirus infection cases Wednesday, sending its total cases so far above 700,000.
The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by 58 from Tuesday to a record 1,293, according to the health ministry. New fatalities totaled 97 cases.
The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 766 new positive cases, down by 203 from a week before.
Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, reported 477 cases, falling from 849 a week earlier.
Meanwhile, the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, which has asked the central government to put it under a state of emergency, posted 203 cases, exceeding 200 for the first time.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]