Tokyo Reports 766 New Coronavirus Cases
Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 766 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday, down by 203 from a week before.
The seven-day average of new infection cases in Tokyo stood at 727.9 as of Wednesday, down 16.7 pct.
The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients recognized under the standards set by the Tokyo metropolitan government came to 73, down by eight from Tuesday.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]