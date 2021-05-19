Visitors to Japan Total 10,900 in April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--The estimated number of visitors to Japan in April came to 10,900, down 99.6 pct from April 2019 before the novel coronavirus pandemic, government data showed Wednesday.

The number remains low mainly due to tighter entry restrictions implemented in response to the spread of coronavirus variants.

According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, there were 3,300 visitors from mainland China, 1,100 from South Korea and 600 each from India and the United States. All the figures were down sharply from two years before.

The pandemic has also prevented technical interns from entering Japan.

