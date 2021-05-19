IOC to Send Additional Medical Staff to Tokyo Games

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Wednesday announced a plan to send additional medical staff to this summer's Tokyo Games amid the coronavirus pandemic, although he gave no specific number.

Bach was speaking at the final joint meeting, held online, of the IOC Coordination Commission and the Tokyo organizing committee to check preparations for the Tokyo Games.

The additional medical staff will be dispatched through national Olympic committees, according to the IOC chief.

The organizing committee said the number of medical personnel necessary for the Tokyo Games will be smaller than the initially expected 10,000. But no new estimate was released.

There are concerns about a possible shortage of medical staff at the Tokyo Games as medical services in Japan are under strain due to the spread of the coronavirus.

