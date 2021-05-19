INTERVIEW: IOC's Pound Wants Tokyo Games Decision before End-June

Newsfrom Japan

London, May 19 (Jiji Press)--A decision on whether to hold this summer's Tokyo Olympics should come before the end of June, Dick Pound, the longest serving member of the International Olympic Committee, said in an online interview with Jiji Press on Tuesday.

"Before the end of June, you really need to know, yes or no," considering people coming to Japan for the Tokyo Games, such as sponsors and television and radio crews, said Pound, former IOC vice president.

Pound said, "There will be no further postponement" after a one-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "They go ahead, or they cancel," he said of the games now scheduled to start in July.

"I think the cost of a further postponement, which would fall on Japan, would be considerable," Pound said. He also said the international sports calendar for 2022 is already in place, including the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

The IOC member said that if COVID-19 clusters hit the athletes' village or Olympic venues during the games, the event will have to be canceled.

