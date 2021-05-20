Japan Considering Issuing COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering starting the issuance of certificates to COVID-19 vaccine recipients in the country as submission of such certificates is required in some nations abroad.

Local municipalities in Japan, which are in charge of administering COVID-19 vaccines, are expected to issue such certificates in a document form, according to sources with access to the government's discussions on the matter, which began on Wednesday. The government will accelerate efforts to start the issuance as early as next month.

The planned vaccination certificates are aimed at supporting people traveling abroad from Japan, with more and more countries likely to require the submission of such documents for entry.

"The task we are facing at the moment is to figure out what kinds of certificates are asked for by destination countries," a senior Japanese government official said.

