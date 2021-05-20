Japan’s Motegi, USTR Tai Discuss Vaccine Patent Waiver

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai exchanged opinions over the phone Wednesday about the issue of a temporary patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines being discussed at the World Trade Organization.

With the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden having declared its support for such a waiver to meet developing countries’ demands, Tai explained Washington’ policy on the matter to Japan, an ally of the United States.

According to a statement released by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, Tai said during the talks with Motegi that the U.S. administration “will work multilaterally on this critical issue, including at the WTO, through COVAX,” or COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access, and the Group of Seven framework.

Motegi responded by saying that Japan will engage constructively in international discussions centered around the WTO, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

The two sides agreed to continue to cooperate closely regarding international initiatives related to vaccines.

