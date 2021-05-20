Japan LDP Puts Off LGBT Bill Approval amid Cautious View

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Thursday postponed approving a draft bill to promote understanding of sexual minorities as conservative members grew cautious about it.

Their cautious view was voiced at an LDP meeting after the draft bill for promoting understanding of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people was revised to include the phrase "discrimination will not be tolerated."

The party's Special Mission Committee on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity made the revision in line with a request from the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and others.

The LDP will hold discussions on the draft bill again next week.

"We will create a tolerant society that accepts diversity," Tomomi Inada, chair of the committee, told the meeting. "Only the Liberal Democratic Party, a conservative party, can do that."

