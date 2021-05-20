Biden Backs Suga's Efforts toward Tokyo Games: White House

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 19 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden "continues to support" Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's efforts to hold the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics safely this summer, consistent with the guidance of public health experts, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

The press secretary reaffirmed Biden's supportive stance toward Suga's efforts, which was expressed in a joint statement released after the two leaders' first meeting at the White House in April.

"We understand the careful considerations the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee are weighing as they prepare for the Tokyo Olympics this summer" amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Psaki said in a briefing for foreign media.

She added, "We'll work in close partnership with our partners in Japan."

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]