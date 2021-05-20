Automated PCR Testing System Installed at Kansai Int'l Airport

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 20 (Jiji Press)--An automated polymerase chain reaction testing system using robots for detecting coronavirus infections was installed at Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, Thursday.

The testing system, which was developed by Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. <7012> and was unveiled to the media the same day, takes some 80 minutes to produce results. It is expected to allow international passengers to get tested on the day of their departure and obtain negative PCR certificates before check-in.

The new system, scheduled to be put in operation around this summer, uses robots placed inside a large cargo container to screen up to 2,500 saliva samples per day.

As the issuance of negative PCR certificates requires approval by doctors, Kawasaki Heavy is currently looking for a medical institution to form a related alliance.

Kawasaki Heavy plans to decide the details on the price of the testing service and how to collect saliva samples through consultations with the partner medical institution.

