IOC Pres. Bach May Visit Japan on July 12

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach plans to visit Japan on July 12, prior to the July 23 opening of the Tokyo Olympic Games, it has been learned.

The plan was shown in letters sent to people related to the Olympics from John Coates, head of the IOC Coordination Commission for the Tokyo Games. The letters were dated Wednesday.

Bach's envisioned visit to Japan would also precede a series of meetings, such as an IOC executive board meeting, planned to be held in Tokyo before the start of the Olympics.

Through the visit, Bach apparently aims to reiterate his resolve to hold the games as planned while calls for canceling or further postponing the sporting event are growing both in and outside Japan amid the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus around the world.

Initially, the IOC leader was expected to visit Japan in line with the Olympic torch relay in the western prefecture of Hiroshima, which had been scheduled for Monday and Tuesday this week. The visit has been delayed, however, due to the extension of the Japanese government's third novel coronavirus state of emergency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]