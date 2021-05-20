Another Dubious Dinner Found in Tohokushinsha Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--A special investigation committee set up by Tohokushinsha Film Corp. <2329> has confirmed another dinner in which a senior official of Japan's communications ministry was wined and dined by executives of the company, it was learned Thursday.

The dinner was not reported in the results of the ministry's investigation into the dining scandal.

The latest finding suggests that the then ministry official who oversaw satellite-related business may have been treated to a dinner by the Tokyo-based satellite broadcasting company around the time when the company is said to have reported to the ministry about its violation of a foreign ownership rule under the broadcasting law.

The investigation committee, headed by lawyer Shinichiro Inoue, is expected to release the results of its investigation on Monday.

In February this year, the communications ministry said in an investigation report that ministry officials had been wined and dined by Tohokushinsha executives on a total of 39 occasions since 2016. It punished 11 of the officials for violating an ethics code, with some of them getting pay cuts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]