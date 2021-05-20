Japan Confirms 5,723 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 5,723 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Thursday.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country fell by five from Wednesday to 1,288.

New fatalities totaled 106, including 32 in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.

Tokyo reported 843 infection cases, down by 167 from a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo metropolitan government's standards fell by four from Wednesday to 69.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]