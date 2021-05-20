Myanmar Apparently Dismisses 2 Diplomats in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Myanmar's Embassy in Tokyo has notified the Japanese government of the revocation of the passports of two Myanmar diplomats, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Thursday.

The diplomats at the embassy are believed to have been dismissed as they have criticized the Myanmar military's crackdown on citizens, according to a Japanese government source.

Diplomats usually lose their residency status in the countries where they are deployed once they are dismissed.

But Kato told a press conference that the Japanese government will "consider what response is appropriate, taking the current situation in Myanmar into account," suggesting that the two people in question will be allowed to stay in Japan for the time being.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the Japanese side received a note on the invalidation of the passports from the embassy in March, after the military coup in the Southeast Asian nation in early February.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]