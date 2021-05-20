Tokyo Metropolitan Govt to Open Mass Vaccination Venues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government plans to set up large-scale venues for COVID-19 vaccinations in the Japanese capital, Governor Yuriko Koike said Thursday.

"In a bid to accelerate vaccinations, we'll work to secure large facilities while cooperating with municipal authorities," Koike told reporters.

"We're considering details including the locations and staff" for mass vaccinations, she added.

In a survey by the national government, about one-third of municipalities in Tokyo are unlikely to finish vaccinations for elderly people by the end of July.

Separately, the Defense Ministry will launch such a mass vaccination venue each in Tokyo and the western city of Osaka on Monday.

