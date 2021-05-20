97 Pct Had Antibodies Year after Coronavirus Infection

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese team said Thursday that 97 pct of people who had caught the original strain of the novel coronavirus had neutralizing antibodies a year after their infection.

The team, led by Yokohama City University professor Takeharu Yamanaka, conducted a survey covering 250 people who contracted the coronavirus between February and April last year.

For those who caught the original strain, the antibody possession rate stood at 98 pct six months later and 97 pct a year later, according to the survey.

Among them, the rate came to 97 pct after six months and 96 pct after one year for those who developed no or only mild symptoms and 100 pct for those who suffered medium to severe symptoms.

Meanwhile, the possession rate among former carriers of coronavirus variants was above 90 pct both after six months and one year for those who had medium to severe symptoms.

