Russia Eager to Promote Ties with Japan thru COVID-19 Fight

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Russia is eager to promote its ties with Japan through the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin said Thursday.

In a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan, Galuzin said his country hopes for "good cooperation" with Japan over the Russian-developed COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

The ambassador said he has recently received a second shot of the vaccine. He stressed that the Russian vaccine is "one of the best in the world" and has been approved in about 65 countries so far.

Russia is ready to not just export the vaccine but also transfer the technology and allow its local production, Galuzin observed.

As an example of "good cooperation" between his country and Japan, Galuzin mentioned production of a COVID-19 test kit by a Russian-Japanese joint company.

