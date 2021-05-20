Govt to Decide Fri. to Put Okinawa under COVID-19 Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will decide on Friday to include the southern prefecture of Okinawa in the list of areas under the ongoing COVID-19 state of emergency, informed sources said Thursday.

Meanwhile, the government is expected to keep Gifu Prefecture in the pre-emergency stage, although the central Japan prefecture, as well as Okinawa, has requested the government to put it under the state of emergency.

Okinawa will be placed under the state of emergency from Sunday to June 20.

The state of emergency, the third of its kind in Japan, currently covers nine prefectures and is scheduled to end on May 31. The government is expected to decide next week whether to extend the measure in the nine prefectures.

On Friday, the government will hold a meeting of its COVID-19 response headquarters after hearing opinions from related experts on the inclusion of Okinawa in the list of emergency areas.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]